Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 32 in loss
Booker tallied 32 points (8-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 39 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Sixers.
Booker's point total led all scorers on the night and served as his second 32-point efforts in his three games since returning from a nine-game absence due to a groin injury. The 21-year-old sharpshooter has jumped right back into his role as the unquestioned offensive linchpin, putting up between 21 and 25 shot attempts in the aforementioned three-game span while averaging 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds over that stretch as well.
