Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 32 in return

Booker (groin) supplied 32 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Grizzlies.

Booker didn't miss a beat in his return from a nine-game absence, with his point total serving as a game-high figure. The 21-year-old was highly aggressive, as his 12 visits to the free-throw line equaled his second-highest of the season. Booker did foul out with less than a minute remaining, but fantasy owners have to be thrilled that he jumped right back into the fray without hesitation after the extended layoff. Now seemingly back at full health, he should revert back to serving as an excellent multi-category asset in all formats.