Booker notched 32 points (13-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 108-104 victory over Golden State.

With Bradley Beal (back) sitting out, Booker and Kevin Durant both took on usage rates north of 28 percent, while every other Suns player was below 17 percent. In addition to pacing the Suns in scoring, Booker led the way in assists, and he should benefit from a sharp uptick in the latter category while Chris Paul is no longer in Phoenix. Beal is expected to share some ball-handling and distributing responsibilities, but Booker should still have a good chance of besting his previous career high in assists per game (6.8), which came back in 2018-19.