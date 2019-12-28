Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 34 in loss

Booker generated 34 points (13-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Warriors.

Booker emerged from a rough two-game shooting slump to top 30 points for the seventh time on the year. The 23-year-old's especially struggled from behind the arc of late, as he's hit just two-of-20 attempts from long range over his past five outings. Booker's recent struggles have been little more than a hiccup in an otherwise excellent season. Through 28 appearances, the star shooting guard's posting averages of 24.4 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting a career-best 49.9 percent from the floor, 37.3 percent from three and 90.6 percent from the line in 35.5 minutes per game.