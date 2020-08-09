Booker notched 35 points (15-26 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FG), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's win over the Heat.

Booker scored 35 points despite missing his seven three-point attempts -- this was only the third time in this calendar year in which he didn't score at least one trey. Booker has been Phoenix's best offensive player by a wide margin since the league restarted July 30, scoring 30 or more points in three of Phoenix's five games.