Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 35 points

Booker had 35 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3PT, 11-16 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 loss at Houston.

Booker has now scored 44 and 35 points after he topped the 25-point mark just once in his previous five outings. He continues to be one of the most prolific scorers in the league, as he is making 51.2 percent of his shots, 91.4 percent of his free throws, and 41.5 percent of his three-point attempts. All three marks would be career highs for the five-year pro.