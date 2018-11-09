Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 38 points in overtime loss

Booker had 38 points (15-30 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 loss to Boston.

The Suns blew a 22 point lead, eventually going down to the Celtics in overtime. Despite the disappointing result, it was certainly not for lack of trying on Bookers behalf as he poured in a season-high 38 points. He had been struggling with a nagging hamstring concern but appeared fully healthy in this one, playing a whopping 42 minutes. As long as he remains healthy, Booker is going to putting up some big numbers across the season and should be able to flirt with second-round value.