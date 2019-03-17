Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 40 points in OT win
Booker totaled 40 points (12-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 13-18 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and a block across 41 minutes in the Suns' win over the Pelicans on Saturday.
Booker went off for 40 points in Saturday's overtime win, sinking the go-ahead technical free throw with just a few ticks left on the clock. He's been an elite scorer this season, averaging a career-high 25.2 points per game, and he's been getting teammates involved at a career-mark of 6.7 assists per game.
