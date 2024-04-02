Booker ended Monday's 124-111 victory over New Orleans with 52 points (19-28 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one block over 39 minutes.

Booker thrashing Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy and the Pelicans en route to the eighth 50-point game of his career came with outstanding efficiency Monday, fueled by a season-high eight made threes. He was in his midrange bag and cruised to the basket at times as well in a masterclass offensive performance. Monday marked Booker's sixth game with at least 40 points this season.