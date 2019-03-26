Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 59 points in loss
Booker poured in 59 points (19-34 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 16-17 FT), adding four assists, four rebounds and a steal over 41 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Jazz on Monday.
Booker was cooking in Monday's loss, burning the Jazz for 59 points on better than 50 percent shooting from the floor and nailing five threes. On the second-highest scoring night of his career, Booker and the Suns couldn't come away with a win, as no other Sun managed to score in double digits in a brutal 33-point loss. Booker has now averaged a ridiculous 36.4 points, 7.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his last five games, and it looks like he'll continue to play heavy minutes even as the Suns march toward the lottery.
