Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for game-high 43 in Tuesday's loss

Booker scored 43 points (14-29 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

As happens far too often for the Suns, Booker got almost no help from his teammates as he tried to lead a second-half comeback, and he finished the night with more points than the next three highest-scoring Phoenix players combined. Booker's now averaging 27.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 10 games since returning to action from a groin injury after Christmas.