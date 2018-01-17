Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for game-high 43 in Tuesday's loss
Booker scored 43 points (14-29 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.
As happens far too often for the Suns, Booker got almost no help from his teammates as he tried to lead a second-half comeback, and he finished the night with more points than the next three highest-scoring Phoenix players combined. Booker's now averaging 27.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 10 games since returning to action from a groin injury after Christmas.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ragged shooting night in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 21 points Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 17 points Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 34 points Tuesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 32 in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.