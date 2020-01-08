Suns' Devin Booker: Extends franchise record
Booker produced 34 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during the Suns' 114-103 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
Booker extended his own franchise record of consecutive games with at least 30 points to seven with another stellar shooting performance. As those numbers imply, Booker's efficiency and usage have been through the roof during that span, with the fifth-year guard draining an impressive 54.8 percent of his 22.4 attempts per game during that stretch. The 23-year-old has managed to serve as an excellent facilitator out of his two-guard spot in addition to his offensive contributions, with Booker having dished out between seven and 10 assists in five of the last six contests.
