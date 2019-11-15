Suns' Devin Booker: Extends impressive scoring run

Booker registered 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3PT, 8-8 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 win over the Hawks.

Booker extended his scoring streak of 20 or more points to nine games, and he has added at least seven assists in each of his last three outings. Booker can contribute on several stats across the board, but most of his value going forward should be tied to his scoring ability -- he has excelled in that category so far since he averages 25.5 points per game while making a career-high 53.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. He is also shooting a potentially unsustainable 50.0 percent from deep and will look to extend his streak Monday at home against Boston.