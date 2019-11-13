Suns' Devin Booker: Falls just shy of double-double

Booker posted 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one block in 39 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

The Suns' offseason pickup of Ricky Rubio has continued to pay off for Booker, who has benefited from more clean looks and has shined as a secondary playmaker. He's averaging 5.8 assists per game -- down only one dime from 2018-19 -- while shooting at career-best rates from the field (54.1 percent), three-point range (51 percent) and the free-throw line (93.3 percent).