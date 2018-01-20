Suns' Devin Booker: Fills box score in win over Nuggets
Booker scored 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in while adding five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 108-100 win over the Nuggets.
Booker led the team in scoring while finishing with at least five rebounds and five assists for the fourth straight game. The sharpshooter has established himself as an elite scorer, but the development of other aspects of his game -- he's averaging 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 rebounds per game in January -- have elevated him into the upper echelon of fantasy assets.
