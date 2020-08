Booker scored a game-high 27 points (11-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 128-102 win over the Mavericks.

Despite going undefeated in Orlando, the Suns didn't get enough help to sneak into the play-in tournament, but Booker did everything he could to try and drag his team into the postseason. The 23-year-old averaged a dazzling 30.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 boards and 1.9 threes through eight games in the bubble.