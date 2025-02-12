Booker ended with 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and nine assists across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to Memphis.

One more dime would have done the trick for Booker, who has struggled to string together double-double results this season. Booker experienced an expected regression after seeing an expanded role during Kevin Durant's three-game absence. The All-Star balled out with a 47/11 performance during Durant's first missed game, showcasing his ability to blow up on any given evening if the game flows in his direction.