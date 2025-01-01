Booker logged 16 points (4-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Booker returned from a five-game absence as a result of a groin injury, falling one assist short of a double-double. While the production was more than adequate, Booker's efficiency was an issue, as he went just 4-of-20 from the floor. Assuming he can remain healthy, Booker should be able to build on this performance, starting with Saturday's matchup against the Pacers.