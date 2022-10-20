Booker notched 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 victory over the Mavericks.

Booker led the Suns with 28 points and was one of the architects behind a massive come-from-behind effort in the fourth quarter. The Suns pulled off late rallies frequently last season, but leaving Luka Doncic and the Mavs in the dust was a masterful achievement and a great way to begin the season. Barring injury, Booker is set up for another stellar season in Phoenix.