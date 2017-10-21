Suns' Devin Booker: Flirts with triple-double in loss

Booke recorded 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 132-130 loss to the Lakers.

Booker was vastly improved from the season opener where they were manhandled by Portland. Two more assists would have given Booker his first career triple-double, but he also coughed up the ball six times on Friday, muting what was otherwise a standout performance. His evening was not without controversy - he somehow avoided ejection after a violent physical exchange with Larry Nance the escalated quickly. Tempers were high in this matchup with both teams coming off blowout losses, and a lot of sloppy defensive play made things even tenser. Booker and the Suns visit the Clippers on Saturday.