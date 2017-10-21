Suns' Devin Booker: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Booke recorded 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 132-130 loss to the Lakers.
Booker was vastly improved from the season opener where they were manhandled by Portland. Two more assists would have given Booker his first career triple-double, but he also coughed up the ball six times on Friday, muting what was otherwise a standout performance. His evening was not without controversy - he somehow avoided ejection after a violent physical exchange with Larry Nance the escalated quickly. Tempers were high in this matchup with both teams coming off blowout losses, and a lot of sloppy defensive play made things even tenser. Booker and the Suns visit the Clippers on Saturday.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ice cold from field Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 31 in return to floor•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Gets hot from field Monday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Posts 19 points in 19 minutes during preseason opener•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Out Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....