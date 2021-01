Booker had 24 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3PT, 9-10 FT) and six assists in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Booker paced another balanced scoring effort for Phoenix, which had seven players score in double-figures. Over the last four games, Booker is putting up 24.0 points, 5.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep.