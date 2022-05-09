Booker logged 35 points (10-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block over 43 minutes during Sunday's 111-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Booker was hot from the start and drew 13 trips to the free-throw line en route to his third 30-plus point outing of the postseason. However, the All-Star guard was the lone bright spot for the Suns, who dropped a second consecutive game in Dallas. Since returning from a three-game absence due to a hamstring issue, Booker has averaged 23.8 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds over the last five games. He'll look to maintain his strong production during Game 5 on Tuesday.