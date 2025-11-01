Booker registered 36 points (13-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one block over 39 minutes during the Suns' 118-96 win over the Jazz on Friday.

Booker made his presence felt early with 12 points in the first quarter to help the Suns jump out to a 20-point lead, and he matched that total in the third frame to maintain Phoenix's cushion. Booker has scored at least 31 points in five of the first six games of the regular season while also dishing out at least seven dimes in four of those contests. Booker has been the Suns' clear focal point on offense following the offseason trade of Kevin Durant to the Rockets, and the former should continue to see a high usage for as long as Jalen Green (hamstring) is sidelined.