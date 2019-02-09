Suns' Devin Booker: Game-time call Friday

Booker (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Friday against the Warriors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker will test things out with his hamstring possibly right up until tipoff. If he ends up ruled out, it will mark his second straight absence. Tyler Johnson could see more usage in Booker's stead.

