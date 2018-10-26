Suns' Devin Booker: Game-time decision for Saturday's contest
Booker (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest at Memphis, Duane Rankin reports.
Booker landed awkwardly during Wednesday's game against Los Angeles after trying to make a cut, and it later ended up being a strained hamstring injury for the 21-year-old. Per reports, the former Kentucky standout will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game at Memphis. If the extent of the injury is too much of a risk for Booker, teammates Josh Jackson and Jamal Crawford may end up getting the bulk of the minutes.
