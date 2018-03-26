Suns' Devin Booker: Game-time decision Monday

Booker (hand) will have his status for Monday's game against the Celtics following pregame warmups, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker is being considered "very questionable" at this time, which essentially means the sharpshooter is on track to miss his fifth straight game with a sprained right hand. Should Booker officially be ruled out Monday, Troy Daniels, who is averaging over 30 minutes per game across the last four contests, would get the start at shooting guard once again.