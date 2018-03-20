Suns' Devin Booker: Game-time decision Tuesday
Booker (hand) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Pistons, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Booker was limited in Monday's practice as he continues to nurse a right hand sprain, and while his status for Tuesday has been in doubt, it looks like Phoenix will give their young star a chance to go through pregame warmups before a decision is made. If Booker is ultimately held out, Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson should be be in line for a sharp increase in playing time Tuesday, especially with T.J. Warren (knee) already ruled out.
