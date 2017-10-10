Suns' Devin Booker: Gets hot from field Monday
Booker poured in 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and added four assists, two rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason loss to the Jazz.
The sharpshooting two-guard's scoring total led the Suns on the night and was represented his second 19-point tally over the last three games. Booker has upped his field-goal percentage in each preseason tilt thus far and has been hot from three-point range, draining five of his nine attempts from behind the arc. He's also been an effective ball distributor from his shooting guard spot, handing out between four and five assists through the first trio of exhibitions.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Posts 19 points in 19 minutes during preseason opener•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Out Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Goes for game-high 37 points vs. OKC•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Tallies 27 points in Sunday loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Pours in 31 points Saturday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 33 points, fouls out Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...