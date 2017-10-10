Suns' Devin Booker: Gets hot from field Monday

Booker poured in 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and added four assists, two rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason loss to the Jazz.

The sharpshooting two-guard's scoring total led the Suns on the night and was represented his second 19-point tally over the last three games. Booker has upped his field-goal percentage in each preseason tilt thus far and has been hot from three-point range, draining five of his nine attempts from behind the arc. He's also been an effective ball distributor from his shooting guard spot, handing out between four and five assists through the first trio of exhibitions.