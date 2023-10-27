Booker is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left foot and is targeting a return to action for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Jared Greenberg of Turner Sports reports.

Booker suffered a left mid-foot sprain during the Suns' season-opening win over the Warriors on Tuesday and wasn't available for Thursday's 100-95 loss to the Lakers as a result of the injury. The star guard plans to have the MRI this weekend after the Suns return from Los Angeles, but based on Greenberg's report, Booker looks as though he won't be a candidate to play in Saturday's matchup versus Utah, which kicks off a three-game homestand for the Suns. Bradley Beal (back) is iffy to play Saturday after missing the Suns' first two contests of the season, so Phoenix could be forced to rely heavily on Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin again.