Booker (ankle) is putting up extra shots after Friday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker has missed Phoenix's last three games with a right ankle sprain. While Booker's ability to get in extra work after practice bodes well for his available Saturday, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report.
