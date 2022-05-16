Booker closed Sunday's 123-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 11 points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

This was a rough way for Booker's season to end, as the Suns fell behind early, scored only 10 points in the second quarter and never recovered. Booker's 11 points were his fewest in any game since Feb. 5, and he failed to hit a single three-pointer for the second straight contest after also struggling in Game 6 (19 points, 6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt). At age 26, Booker is entering the prime years of his career, but with 37-year-old Chris Paul as his co-star, and Deandre Ayton's future with the Suns up in the air, it's possible that Phoenix has squandered its best chance to win a title with its current core.