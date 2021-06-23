Booker notched 20 points (5-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 41 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Clippers.

Booker received stitches to stop his nose bleeding following a collision with Patrick Beverley in the second half and struggled a bit from the floor compared to recent games, but he still came up big for the Suns when it mattered the most and drained a few clutch shots late in the fourth quarter. Even though this wasn't Booker's best fantasy performance, his importance to the Suns and his overall upside shouldn't be questioned. Despite the fact that he might have a broken nose, the potential injury shouldn't affect Booker's availability for the rest of the series.