Booker posted 27 points (11-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Booker played slightly more than one entire half but that was enough to carry the Suns offensively -- he was the only Phoenix player that surpassed the 20-point mark in a game where eight different Suns scored in double digits. Booker extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to eight contests, and he has reached the 30-point plateau five times during that span..