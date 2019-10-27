Suns' Devin Booker: Goes for 30 in win
Booker had 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 7-8 FT) and eight assists in Saturday's win over the Clippers.
Booker was a little slow out of the gate with 22 and 18 points, respectively, over his first two games, but he had his best effort of the young season Saturday, hitting 10 of 20 field goals and knocking down seven free throws. Through three games, Booker has handed out 25 assists.
