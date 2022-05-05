Booker finished with 30 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-109 win over Dallas.

Booker led Phoenix in scoring in the contest with an 11-for-18 effort that included a 5-for-8 mark from downtown. This was the All-Star guard's best scoring effort since he returned from a three-game absence April 28 and ranked just below his highest point total of the postseason overall. Booker is averaging 24.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 three-pointers in the 2022 postseason thus far.