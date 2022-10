Booker notched 30 points (14-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 victory over the Rockets.

Booker had a subpar outing against the Pelicans on Friday, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered another impressive scoring performance. One of the best pure scorers in The Association, Booker has started the season on fire and has recorded at least 30 points in four of his last five outings.