Booker finished Sunday's Game 4 win over Denver with 34 points (11-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Booker and Chris Paul (37 points) combined for 71 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals as the Suns completely overwhelmed the Nuggets for the fourth straight game. It was Booker's first 30-point effort since Game 6 against the Lakers (47 points). The Suns were on cruise control for most of the series, and they'll now have an extended break as they await the winner of the Clippers-Jazz series in the West Finals.