Booker totaled 35 points (13-27 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 win over the Rockets.

Booker caught fire at some point in the game, and once he reached top gear, he was almost impossible to stop. The star Phoenix guard is having another excellent season and is averaging 27.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.