Suns' Devin Booker: Goes for 37 in close loss

Booker had 37 points (13-23 FG, 4-6 3PT, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in Monday's loss to the Spurs.

Booker once again led the way for Phoenix, which had its miniature, two-game winning streak snapped Monday. Nonetheless, Booker continued his recent hot streak, as he's now scored at least 37 points in three of his last four games. In that span, he's averaging 36.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three.