Booker had 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-6 FT) and four rebounds in Monday's preseason loss to Utah.

Booker was the only Suns starter to shoot better than 50 percent from the field on a night when Phoenix mustered just 92 points as a team. He looked plenty comfortable scoring the ball alongside Chris Paul, though it is noteworthy that Booker did not record an assist in his 29 minutes.