Booker recorded 43 points (15-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block Sunday in a 118-99 win at Minnesota.

Booker stepped up against the Timberwolves two days after a lackluster shooting night at Chicago. He achieved season highs for field goals and free throws made, which ultimately helped him record his first 40-point stat line since Jan. 5 last year. Booker is now averaging 29.9 points on a 53.7 field-goal percentage across the Suns' past 11 games. His performance Wednesday served an anomaly in that it was the only time (across those 11 games) in which he shot under 45 percent.