Suns' Devin Booker: Goes through individual work

Booker (hand) was seen going through individual work after Wednesday's practice, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker is just over two weeks into his original six-week timetable for return, but it sounds like he's progressing well. The report indicates he did most of the dribbling, passing and shooting with his left hand, so it appears Booker is still unable to use the right hand that was operated on earlier this month. His original timetable suggests he could miss a couple of regular-season games, but that could change depending on how quickly Booker's hand progresses over the next month or so. Keep an eye out for more updates as his activity increases throughout training camp.