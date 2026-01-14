Suns' Devin Booker: Goes to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Booker (leg) went to the locker room during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker landed awkwardly on his left leg late in the third quarter and was taken out of the game at the 55.9 second mark. While being evaluated by medical staff in the locker room, the Suns will turn to Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen to take on larger roles.
