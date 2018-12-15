Suns' Devin Booker: 'Good chance' to play Saturday

Coach Igor Kokoskov indicated that Booker (hamstring) will likely be available Saturday against Minnesota, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports. "He looks good," Kokoskov said. "To play it safe, I would say questionable, but there is a very good chance he's going to play and if he plays, he's going to start."

This is obviously an encouraging development for Booker, who is on course to miss just six games with a hamstring injury that initially looked like it may cost him more time. If Booker is ultimately cleared, expect him to move back into the starting lineup, likely replacing De'Anthony Melton at point guard.