Devin Booker (toe) will return to action Thursday against the Spurs, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Booker has missed the past three games for the Suns, but he's been ramping up his activity in recent practices without any setbacks. Although Booker will play, there's no word regarding any minute restrictions. Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie are likely to lose some touches with Booker back in the mix.