Booker (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Booker will shake off his questionable tag and return from a seven-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. However, he'll operate under an unspecified minutes restriction, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Over 11 January appearances before picking up the ankle injury, the star guard averaged 25.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game. He shot 45.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from downtown over that stretch.