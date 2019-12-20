Suns' Devin Booker: Good to go
Booker (forearm) has been cleared to play Friday against Oklahoma City, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Booker will make his way back onto the court after a three-game absence due to a bruised forearm. He figures to start and should take on his typical workload Friday evening.
