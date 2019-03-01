Suns' Devin Booker: Good to play Friday

Booker (toe) will play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker popped up on the injury report Thursday with a sprained big toe, but it doesn't appear to be anything too serious for the star guard. Expect Booker to be a full go against New Orleans on Friday as the Suns look for their second straight victory

More News
Our Latest Stories