Suns' Devin Booker: Good to play Friday
Booker (toe) will play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Booker popped up on the injury report Thursday with a sprained big toe, but it doesn't appear to be anything too serious for the star guard. Expect Booker to be a full go against New Orleans on Friday as the Suns look for their second straight victory
