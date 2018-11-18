Suns' Devin Booker: Hands out 12 assists in loss
Booker totaled 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 assists, and four rebounds in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 loss to the Thunder.
That makes back-to-back 12 assist games for Booker who is certainly embracing his role as the team's primary facilitator. Whilst owners have to be loving the dimes, his field-goal attempts and subsequent scoring appear to have taken a small hit. Over his past four games, Booker is averaging 15.0 points and 9.3 assists. Whether this trend continues remains to be seen but it is worth keeping an eye on moving forward.
