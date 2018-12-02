Suns' Devin Booker: Heads to locker room

Booker departed Sunday's game against the Lakers late in the first half with an apparent hamstring injury, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker came up lame after sprinting back on defense and limped directly to the locker room with just over two minutes left in the second quarter. The Suns are yet to issue an official update, but at this point it seems relatively unlikely that Booker -- who's battled leg and toe injuries at times this season -- will return to the game.